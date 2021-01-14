FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned Fresno State is in talks with Fresno County to use the Save Mart Center as a potential vaccination site.
The last event hosted at the venue was at the beginning of March. Since then, the Save Mart Center has lost $6 million in gross revenue compared to the previous year.
It has about 700 employees and part-time staff affected by the canceled shows and events.
"It's not just our staff. Suppliers; seeing companies 50 years strong closing shop because they can't keep going. Nothing to supply to," said Sean McElhinney.
The Save Mart Center is being used every few days as a COVID-19 testing center for Fresno State athletes.
Men's and women's basketball games have also continued with no fans in the stands. Soon wrestling and volleyball will also play at the venue.
Save Mart Center could be used as another COVID-19 vaccination site
