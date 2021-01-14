Save Mart Center could be used as another COVID-19 vaccination site

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned Fresno State is in talks with Fresno County to use the Save Mart Center as a potential vaccination site.The last event hosted at the venue was at the beginning of March. Since then, the Save Mart Center has lost $6 million in gross revenue compared to the previous year.It has about 700 employees and part-time staff affected by the canceled shows and events."It's not just our staff. Suppliers; seeing companies 50 years strong closing shop because they can't keep going. Nothing to supply to," said Sean McElhinney.The Save Mart Center is being used every few days as a COVID-19 testing center for Fresno State athletes.Men's and women's basketball games have also continued with no fans in the stands. Soon wrestling and volleyball will also play at the venue.