COVID-19 vaccine

Save Mart Center could be used as another COVID-19 vaccination site

Action News has learned Fresno State is in talks with Fresno County to use the Save Mart Center as a potential vaccination site.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned Fresno State is in talks with Fresno County to use the Save Mart Center as a potential vaccination site.

The last event hosted at the venue was at the beginning of March. Since then, the Save Mart Center has lost $6 million in gross revenue compared to the previous year.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccination 'mega site' to open at Fresno Fairgrounds, health officials say

It has about 700 employees and part-time staff affected by the canceled shows and events.

"It's not just our staff. Suppliers; seeing companies 50 years strong closing shop because they can't keep going. Nothing to supply to," said Sean McElhinney.

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

The Save Mart Center is being used every few days as a COVID-19 testing center for Fresno State athletes.

Men's and women's basketball games have also continued with no fans in the stands. Soon wrestling and volleyball will also play at the venue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countyhealthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinesave mart centercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
ICU capacities for Central California counties
George Foreman to get COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine available for free to Fresno Co. residents 75 and older
Valley's largest physician group preparing to vaccinate senior citizens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno family sues city over deadly officer-involved shooting
VP Mike Pence to visit Naval Air Station Lemoore Saturday
Visalia bank robbery suspect shot and killed by police
How CA lawmakers voted in Trump's 2nd impeachment
No winner: Powerball grows to $640M , Mega Millions reaches $750M
COVID-19 vaccine available for free to Fresno Co. residents 75 and older
Valley fertility experts weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, dies of pancreatic cancer
Here's what you can do if your stimulus debit card was lost or destroyed
Valley's largest physician group preparing to vaccinate senior citizens
33-year-old man killed in rollover crash in Tulare County
SF man with $220M in bitcoin can't remember password
More TOP STORIES News