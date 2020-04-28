Local companies surprise shoppers with gift cards at Fresno Save Mart

SENIOR SURPRISE: Some unsuspecting senior shoppers will be getting free groceries this morning! We have the details on this special surprise all morning on AM Live. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/dSkmuAzqqw — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) April 28, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seniors and first responders who show up at one Central Valley Save Mart store during the early shopping hours on Tuesday morning are in for a big surprise.From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., those unsuspecting shoppers will receive a $50 gift card, a free case of water and a bag of Peelz mandarins, until supplies run out.The event at First and Nees in Northeast Fresno is meant to help seniors during this difficult time, and to show appreciation for the Valley's first responders and medical providers who are caring for the community during the pandemic."We're coming together as a community and supporting the most at-risk members of our community," said store director Jason Smith. "It's just something really special for us to do for them."The surprise event was made possible by Save Mart, the Fresno Grizzlies, Fowler Packing, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30.