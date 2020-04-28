Coronavirus

Local companies surprise shoppers with gift cards at Fresno Save Mart

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seniors and first responders who show up at one Central Valley Save Mart store during the early shopping hours on Tuesday morning are in for a big surprise.

From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., those unsuspecting shoppers will receive a $50 gift card, a free case of water and a bag of Peelz mandarins, until supplies run out.

The event at First and Nees in Northeast Fresno is meant to help seniors during this difficult time, and to show appreciation for the Valley's first responders and medical providers who are caring for the community during the pandemic.



"We're coming together as a community and supporting the most at-risk members of our community," said store director Jason Smith. "It's just something really special for us to do for them."

The surprise event was made possible by Save Mart, the Fresno Grizzlies, Fowler Packing, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnocoronaviruschukchansi gold resort & casinocommunitycovid 19 pandemicfresno grizzliesgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CDC proposes draft guidance for state reopening
JetBlue is first US airline to require travelers to wear face coverings
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
Newsom to give update on business sectors' slow reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ten COVID-19 cases confirmed at Fresno Dycora Manchester nursing home
Central California coronavirus cases
Newsom to give update on business sectors' slow reopening
Arsonist damages 10 display sheds at Visalia Home Depot
High demand for antibody tests coming from those who think they had COVID-19
Man shot in shoulder in central Fresno, authorities looking for suspect
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
Show More
Gallons of milk spill after truck overturns in Kings Co.
Police: Argument leads to shooting at central Fresno apartment complex
How close is the Valley to conducting enough tests to reopen confidently?
Teen killed in crash in northeast Fresno
Class of COVID: Senior portrait photographer gets creative during quarantine
More TOP STORIES News