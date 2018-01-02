MERCED COUNTY

SCAM ALERT: Merced Irrigation District warns of fraudulent billing calls

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The automated calls are a recorded message which claims to be from the District's customer service department. The messages request payment and ask residents to call an 800 number.

The Merced Irrigation District (MID) said they do not use an automated service to contact their customers. If anyone has concerns about a call from MID, they are encouraged to hang up and phone the District directly at (209) 722-3041.

At least one of the fraudulent numbers has been identified as 1-800-270-9830.
