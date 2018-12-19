If you live in Merced County or Stanislaus County, we have a scam to warn you about.Someone is posing as the Sheriff's Office claiming to be a lieutenant.The scam artist is calling and telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest and instructing them to go buy a pre-paid Visa and hand over the pin number to avoid jail time.The Merced County Sheriff says that is not how his department operates."We don't do it that way. If you've got a warrant out for your arrest, we'll come down and arrest you. You can come down and make bail and do all that. We do not take money over the phone. We will not ask for money. and we will not be calling and letting you know you have a warrant out for your arrest," said Merced Co. Sheriff Verne Warnke.If you receive one of these calls, you should immediately call the Merced County Sheriff's Office Non-emergency Line at 209-385-7445.