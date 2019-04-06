SCAM: Caller poses as Hanford law enforcement, demands gift cards to avoid arrest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police are warning residents of a scammer posing as law enforcement over the phone.According to officials, the scammer claims to be with the sheriff's department and threatens residents with arrest if they do not pay them with gift cards.The caller is targeting 290 registrants who previously reported party disturbances, officials say.Police are reminding residents that law enforcement will not call to request money. They add if you're suspicious about a caller to ask for the person's badge number and name. You can callto verify the officer's information.