scam

SCAM: Caller poses as Hanford law enforcement, demands gift cards to avoid arrest

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police are warning residents of a scammer posing as law enforcement over the phone.

According to officials, the scammer claims to be with the sheriff's department and threatens residents with arrest if they do not pay them with gift cards.

The caller is targeting 290 registrants who previously reported party disturbances, officials say.

Police are reminding residents that law enforcement will not call to request money. They add if you're suspicious about a caller to ask for the person's badge number and name. You can call Hanford Police Department at 559-585-2540 to verify the officer's information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordhanfordscampolice
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCAM
A call from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office might be a scam
AT&T to automatically block robocalls for its customers
Tulare County woman scammed out of $20k
Scammers targeting Medicare beneficiaries in genetic testing fraud scheme
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News