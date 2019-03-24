scam

SCAM: Man posing as Tulare Co. Sheriff's official calls residents asking for money

EMBED <>More Videos

The man tells people they have a warrant for a missing jury summons and will need to pay a certain amount of money to avoid jail time.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several law enforcement agencies are warning about a new phone scam.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has received reports of a man calling people pretending to be a member of the Sheriff's office using the name Lt. Duane Cornett.

The man tells people they have a warrant for a missing jury summons and will need to pay a certain amount of money to avoid jail time.

Deputies say you should not pay the man over the phone and report the call to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Police say they will never call and ask for money like this.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetytulare countyscamsscamtulare county sheriff's office
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCAM
Oakland hair stylist loses life savings in extreme catfishing
Alleged college admissions scam: Students file class-action
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
Former client describes working with man allegedly behind college admissions scandal
TOP STORIES
Greyhound bus driver arrested for DUI after crash on Highway 99
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Police: 14-year-old shot in the face in Central Fresno
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Deadly Sunday stabbing at central Fresno apartment complex
Deadly shooting victim drove a mile away from scene of the crime
Deputies: One person dead in Fresno County homicide, investigation underway
Show More
Thousands flock to Downtown Fresno for FresYes Fest
All lanes reopened on I-5 Grapevine, several injured in pileup crash
Valley man helps veterans receive special proclamation
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
Pregnant woman killed, 11-year-old stepdaughter critical after hit-and-run crash
More TOP STORIES News