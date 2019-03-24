SCAM: Man posing as Tulare Co. Sheriff's official calls residents asking for money

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several law enforcement agencies are warning about a new phone scam.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has received reports of a man calling people pretending to be a member of the Sheriff's office using the name Lt. Duane Cornett.The man tells people they have a warrant for a missing jury summons and will need to pay a certain amount of money to avoid jail time.Deputies say you should not pay the man over the phone and report the call to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.Police say they will never call and ask for money like this.