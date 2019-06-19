I-Team

Medicare beneficiaries targeted in fraud schemes using genetic testing, authorities warn

By Ann Pistone
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General is warning Medicare beneficiaries to beware of scammers offering genetic testing as a ruse for identity theft.

The Inspector General's office says the scammers target Medicare beneficiaries through telemarketing calls, booths at public events, health fairs and door-to-door visits. They offer the recipient a cheek swab under the guise of genetic testing and then use it to obtain your Medicare information for identity theft or fraudulent billing purposes.

If you receive a genetic testing kit in the mail, don't accept it unless it was ordered by your physician, the Inspector General's office says. Refuse the delivery, return it to the sender and keep a record of the sender's name and the date you returned the kit.

Additionally, be wary of anyone who offers you free genetic testing and asks for your Medicare number. That information should only be shared with your doctor's office.

If you think you've been a victim of Medicare fraud, contact the Inspector General's hotline.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
medicarequick tipdnai teamscamfraudidentity theft
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
39 million Americans can't afford to vacation: report
Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's captain removed from job over BBQ grill
Scammers pose as Apple reps in latest round of phishing robocalls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News