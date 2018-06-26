The Tulare County District Attorney's office is hoping to keep residents from losing their cool this summer as scammers are trying to take advantage of them.In a Facebook post, the DA says phone imposters have tried taking advantage of consumers by claiming to be with Southern California Edison (SCE) and fraudulently threatening to disconnect electrical service unless immediate payment is made. Often, the caller tells the unsuspecting customer to use a prepaid debit card to make a payment over the phone.This is a scam.Please share this information with your fellow neighbors and community.To report any type of consumer fraud, contact the Tulare County Bureau of Investigations at (559) 636-5410.