Coronavirus

SCCCD employees with health problems, 65 and older asked to stay home until further notice

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The State Center Community College District has asked all of its employees 65 and older, and those with underlying health conditions, to stay home until further notice as coronavirus concerns continue to grow.

Employees were notified by email Monday morning.

Last week, Paul Parnell, the chancellor of the State Center Community College District, said all the district's college campuses and centers, including Fresno City College, Reedley College, and Clovis Community College, will cancel in-person classes for four days starting Monday, March 16.

During that time, college officials will look at transitioning their classes online, while helping their students stay connected.

RELATED: Coronavirus update: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California

Several more college campuses are asking students to shift from classrooms to computers in hopes of keeping students and staff safe from the coronavirus, including Fresno State.

Parnell says they're also upping their cleaning efforts.

Despite it being a time where folks need to keep their distance, he says this is also a time when organizations need to band together.

"We've been talking and meeting regularly and communicating so we act more together so our community addresses this in the most calm, yet safe way as possible," he says.

As students are urged to stay home, their virtual classes will start next Friday.

Parnell says athletic events and other public gatherings they have planned have been canceled.

Regular classes, for now, are scheduled to resume on April 27th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoreedleyclovishealtheducationcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News