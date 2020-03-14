SCCCD employees with health problems, 65 and older asked to stay home until further notice

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The State Center Community College District has asked all of its employees 65 and older, and those with underlying health conditions, to stay home until further notice as coronavirus concerns continue to grow.Employees were notified by email Monday morning.Last week, Paul Parnell, the chancellor of the State Center Community College District, said all the district's college campuses and centers, including Fresno City College, Reedley College, and Clovis Community College, will cancel in-person classes for four days starting Monday, March 16.During that time, college officials will look at transitioning their classes online, while helping their students stay connected.Several more college campuses are asking students to shift from classrooms to computers in hopes of keeping students and staff safe from the coronavirus, including Fresno State.Parnell says they're also upping their cleaning efforts.Despite it being a time where folks need to keep their distance, he says this is also a time when organizations need to band together."We've been talking and meeting regularly and communicating so we act more together so our community addresses this in the most calm, yet safe way as possible," he says.As students are urged to stay home, their virtual classes will start next Friday.Parnell says athletic events and other public gatherings they have planned have been canceled.Regular classes, for now, are scheduled to resume on April 27th.