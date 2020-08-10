education

Student portals for State Center Community College District down on first day of fall semester

Reedley College and Madera Community College tweeted about the outage, redirecting students to a working link for Canvas.

FILE - Students at Fresno City College also reported trouble accessing their student portal.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The State Center Community College District portal that streamlines students to website tools needed for virtual instruction is reportedly down as students begin distance learning for the fall semester on Monday.

The MyPortal gives students access to Canvas, a website that holds learning materials for different classes, transcripts and registration information, and student emails.

Reedley College and Madera Community College tweeted about the outage, redirecting students to a working link for Canvas.




Students at Fresno City College also reported trouble accessing their student portal.

Administrators tell Action News that the Information Systems team is working to fix the issue. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the outage.

Students can still access the individual websites outside of the portal through the following links:

WebAdvisor: webadvisor.scccd.edu
Canvas: scccd.instructure.com
Email: login.microsoftonline.com
