Fresno State graduate turns love of candles into business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're saying cheers to new beginnings or celebrating a new season, "Scented Forever Candles and Melts" offers a personalized touch to pair with it.

Karina Nunez hand-pours the soy and coconut wax candles.

She says the idea of starting a business from her love of candles came when she had her firstborn.

"I became that mom that wanted to Google everything," she said.

Through trial and error, she found the perfect blend and has been in business now for two years.

"I wanted it to be clean ingredients -- I didn't want to use any paraffins, any ingredients that were going to be toxic for us," she said.

How does she make her candles so aromatic?

First, she heats the wax then weighs the fragrance oil before pouring it in.

"Depending on the amount of wax "I'm using, it's either 8-10 percent fragrance oil," Nunez said. "I have to mix for at least two minutes to make sure it gets into the wax, and then I pour into my vessels."

After centering the wick, it's a full day for the candles to cool. The Fresno State grad uses that time to make scented wax melts to place on top and prints the labels.

"They do have to be cut to 1/4th of an inch," Nunez said.

She also puts reminders that these products are not edible.

Love the scent of your candle? Take it to go with car diffusers.

Through collaborations with other local businesses and getting feedback, Karina says these three products are only the beginning.

For more information, visit her website.

