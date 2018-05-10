School bus driver fell asleep, crashed, lied to CHP

Surveillance video has proven a school bus driver in Watsonville lied to CHP officers about what caused the bus to crash into a power pole with dozens of children on board.The crash happened two weeks ago with 34 students on board.Driver Francisco Valenzuela claimed he swerved to avoid a white SUV that crossed into oncoming traffic and then fled the scene.But on Wednesday it was revealed that surveillance video from inside the bus shows Valenzuela fell asleep at the wheel and no white SUV existed.Valenzuela then put the children in further danger, telling them to get off the bus despite the dangerous live power lines nearbyHe has now been charged with two misdemeanors.Luckily no children were seriously injured.