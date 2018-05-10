School bus driver fell asleep, crashed, lied to CHP

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video has proven a school bus driver in Watsonville lied to CHP officers about what caused the bus to crash into a power pole with dozens of children on board. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Surveillance video has proven a school bus driver in Watsonville lied to CHP officers about what caused the bus to crash into a power pole with dozens of children on board.

The crash happened two weeks ago with 34 students on board.

Driver Francisco Valenzuela claimed he swerved to avoid a white SUV that crossed into oncoming traffic and then fled the scene.

But on Wednesday it was revealed that surveillance video from inside the bus shows Valenzuela fell asleep at the wheel and no white SUV existed.

Valenzuela then put the children in further danger, telling them to get off the bus despite the dangerous live power lines nearby

He has now been charged with two misdemeanors.

Luckily no children were seriously injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school busschool bus accident
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News