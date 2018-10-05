School police officer in training allegedly raped 12-year-old girl multiple times, filmed it

NEW: judge raises bond to $250k for Jorge Bastida, 22. Hes charged with sexually assaulting a 12yo girl. Bastida was training to become a police officer at Cy-Fair ISD. #abc13 https://t.co/59PoKPDaGy pic.twitter.com/hXpRWcMeDx — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 4, 2018

HOUSTON, Texas -- Investigators say a 22-year-old man who was training to be a school district police officer raped a 12-year-old girl multiple times and filmed it on his cellphone.Jorge Bastida appeared in court Thursday morning. He's charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.The girl will not be identified because she's an alleged victim of sexual assault.Prosecutors say Bastida met her on the Meetme app. Police discovered she had sent him nude photos.Bastida allegedly sent an Uber to pick her up and take her to his apartment in Cypress.They then went to a motel on Huffmeister, where officials say Bastida sexually assaulted the girl, despite her telling him that she is only 12 years old and did not want to have sex.Police say the girl was also in fear of her safety.According to officials, the girl said that Bastida pushed her down on the bed and held her by the neck.Authorities say Bastida left the room at one point and said he was going to work. He was training to be a school police officer at Cy-Fair ISD.The girl stayed in the room, and police found her there.The judge brought up the fact that Bastida held a position of public trust and worked with children. As a result, his bond was set at $250,000.Bastida resigned from the Cy-Fair ISD police department on Tuesday after he was confronted with the allegations.