School official quits after lying about health insurance to get medical care for sick student

EMBED </>More Videos

Casey Smitherman, superintendent of Elwood Community Schools in Elwood, Indiana, admitted to taking a sick student to a clinic where she lied about him being her son so he could be

CNN
ELWOOD, Ind. --
A superintendent in Indiana returned to school after she was arrested for helping a sick student. Right now she faces three charges, including insurance fraud.

Casey Smitherman, superintendent of Elwood Community Schools in Indiana, said she checked on a student at home after the child missed school. He showed signs of strep throat, so she took him to a clinic where he was refused treatment.

Smitherman took the student to another clinic, where she admits she lied and said he was her son so he could be treated.

"I'm not saying it was right, I'm really sorry. I just was scared for him," Smitherman said. "I would love to go back to that moment and redo it."

Smitherman says the school board has been very supportive through all of this.

She made a deal with the district attorney's office. If she has no more arrests for a year, the charges will be dropped.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldhealth insurancestudentsinsurance fraudarrestIndiana
Top Stories
Hundreds without power in several Central Valley mountain communities
Liam Neeson admits he contemplated racist revenge attack
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Baseball fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Snow Day School Schedules
Snow causes dangerous driving conditions, closures of schools and highways
Highways 41,120 through Yosemite close due to heavy snow
Hail storm causes crash on Highway 99
Show More
Two dead after multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 180
Police search for suspect after triple shooting in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Police officer involved in crash in Southeast Fresno
Mother and friends remember Nick Kauls on his birthday
Clovis Unified to consider boundary changes for new elementary school
More News