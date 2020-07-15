Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: CA state superintendent gives update on reopening schools

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will give an update on how California schools plan to reopen in the fall. He'll be holding a virtual press conference at 9:30 a.m.

Last month, the California Department of Education released 62 pages of guidelines for districts on how to implement physical distancing and properly disinfect.

Classrooms need to be laid out in a way that ensures students can stay 6 feet apart at all times. School buses should also have limited capacity to allow students to space out.

RELATED: Central Unified will start new school year with distance learning

All staff are being asked to wear face coverings or a clear face shield that allows students to see their expressions.

Students will be required to wear face coverings when waiting to enter school, while on school grounds (except while eating), leaving schools and on school buses. Districts also have the option to mandate face coverings for students in the classroom.

RELATED: Fresno Unified 'discussing' starting school year completely online, Superintendent says

In cafeterias, self-service buffets and shared tables are going to be suspended. Students may eat their lunches in the classroom, spaced out at their desks.

(See more on the CDE guidelines here.)

Still, several California school districts have already made the decision to start fall instruction 100% online.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here at 9:30 a.m. Check back here to watch live.

ABC7 News' Lyanne Melendez contributed to this report.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
