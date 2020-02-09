Yosemite Middle School students help prepare campus for new trees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Yosemite Middle School kids wasted no time getting their hands nice and dirty on their school's campus.They started digging holes and getting the ground ready for new trees.The school's principal says over the years, a number of trees have fallen down because of strong winds.The goal of this event was to help the students take pride in beautifying their campus."I think it's going to be pretty cool for the kids to come back and say, 'Oh yeah, we did that. And it's something we left at Yosemite, and it's going to be our legacy,'" says Nicole Horn.Organizers say this should help create green space and more shade for kids when they are outside.About 45 kids picked up shovels to plant new roots. Local organization Tree Fresno donated the trees to the school.