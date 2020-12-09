CSU

Cal State University system planning for in-person classes next fall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State and the rest of the schools within the Cal State University system are planning on returning to an in-person classroom setting for the fall 2021 term.

The school system made the announcement in a release on Wednesday.

"It's critical that we provide as much advance notice as possible to students and their families, as we have done previously in announcing our moves toward primarily virtual instruction," said CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White.

Incoming chancellor and outgoing Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro said, "We are approaching planning for the 2021 fall term with the goal of having the majority of our on-campus experiences returning."

Castro added that the decision comes as high school and transfer students are approaching a December 15 deadline for their fall applications.

The CSU system, which is made up of 23 campuses, has already committed to keeping the spring semester virtual.

