Monson-Sultana District goes digital, holds parade and spirit week for students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small South Valley school district is finding new ways to connect with their kids while campus is closed due to the coronavirus.
Berta Benavidez is one of many parents that had to make a quick transition to online learning, but thanks to the Monson-Sultana Joint Union Elementary District, she's not alone.
"We have slides they send the students every morning, and every slide has a certain project," explained Benavidez.
The district didn't waste any time in reaching out to their students, creating a personal video from staff, passing out learning packets and holding a parade where kids got the chance to see their favorite teachers again from a social distance.
"They called it teacher parade," said Benavidez. "We went out there, we had our sign and the kids loved it"
Their latest move was hosting a virtual spirit week. The district closed their doors on a Sunday, and by Tuesday had a plan in place, but they say going all online hasn't always been easy.
"My kids are five years old, they don't have an understanding of why they can't come to school or what's going on," said transitional kindergarten teacher Kristyn Carrion. "We're seeing a lot more, that the love we have for our kids and the teaching we have for them goes beyond the four walls."
"Our community is about more than just the academic side of things," said Superintendent Chris Meyer. "We do so much for our students and families beyond just teaching or reading a math lesson."
Monson-Sultana serves over 450 student.
