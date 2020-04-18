education

Monson-Sultana District goes digital, holds parade and spirit week for students

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small South Valley school district is finding new ways to connect with their kids while campus is closed due to the coronavirus.

Berta Benavidez is one of many parents that had to make a quick transition to online learning, but thanks to the Monson-Sultana Joint Union Elementary District, she's not alone.

"We have slides they send the students every morning, and every slide has a certain project," explained Benavidez.

The district didn't waste any time in reaching out to their students, creating a personal video from staff, passing out learning packets and holding a parade where kids got the chance to see their favorite teachers again from a social distance.

"They called it teacher parade," said Benavidez. "We went out there, we had our sign and the kids loved it"

Their latest move was hosting a virtual spirit week. The district closed their doors on a Sunday, and by Tuesday had a plan in place, but they say going all online hasn't always been easy.

"My kids are five years old, they don't have an understanding of why they can't come to school or what's going on," said transitional kindergarten teacher Kristyn Carrion. "We're seeing a lot more, that the love we have for our kids and the teaching we have for them goes beyond the four walls."

"Our community is about more than just the academic side of things," said Superintendent Chris Meyer. "We do so much for our students and families beyond just teaching or reading a math lesson."

Monson-Sultana serves over 450 student.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtulare countyeducationschoolscoronavirus californiacoronavirusteacherscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Students debate virtually amid school closures
State task force aims to help students who lack internet and computer access
Coronavirus: Merced school district produces weekly podcast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Show More
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
More TOP STORIES News