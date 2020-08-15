A Valley Ag land broker is taking its real estate high tech

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selling farmland is getting easier thanks to technology. A 32-acre vineyard near Kingsburg was listed on a new app by Schuil & Associates."It will allow growers sellers buyers and future clients to access all of our properties very easily on their phones," said Doug Phillips, partner at Schuil & Associates.Local real estate company Schuil & Associates just launched their own app to showcase properties in the Western United States."We work with all types of acre properties from the small grower to five acres and a house on it up to as big as it gets. A 500-5,000 acre large dairies, ag processors, ag storage, packing houses, so anything to do with Aggie as what we focus on," said Phillips.The business started in 1983 in Dinuba and is based out of Visalia.They've done $163 million in business this calendar year in the western U.S."With the pandemic, we're not doing as much face-to-face meeting, it's been a lot more isolating for that reason. By rolling out the app I think it's kept us in touch with our clientele much better," said Rick Schuil.He believes it's a good time to buy."We feel the low-interest-rate environment and also the when there's uncertainty, people love agricultural real estate," Schuil said.Schuil said they've even received multiple offers on some properties.The app will allow the company to connect with buyers here in the Valley and around the globe. It's making agricultural land easier to access in this high tech world.