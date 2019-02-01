A meteorite may have fallen on Cuba

Here's a picture of some of the fragments from the meteor that likely exploded over the province of Pinar del Río, near the town of Viñales, Cuba. #flwx #KeyWest #FloridaKeys #meteor https://t.co/QNAEr8cEVN — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) February 1, 2019

@NWSKeyWest radar may have detected the meteor that affected western Cuba earlier today. At 121 pm, a signature was detected near Viñales, Cuba, at a height of over 26,000 ft above ground level. #flwx #KeyWest #FloridaKeys #meteor pic.twitter.com/R2JIlVwpsS — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) February 1, 2019

Residents and tourists in the town of Vinales in western Cuba say they saw a flare pass through the sky and heard an explosion in what state media say may have been a meteorite.The ball of fire and smoke trails appeared in a clear midday sky Friday and residents said there was a rain of small black stones that did not cause any material or human damage in Vinales in Pinar del Rio province. People said they also heard explosions in Havana.Amid speculation on social media, Cuban state media denied that any planes had crashed, calling it a "natural, physical phenomenon."State-run Juventud Rebelde said a team of specialists from Cuba's Geophysics and Astronomy Institute had been sent to Pinar del Rio to study a possible meteor strike.