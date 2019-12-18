Science

American archaeologists unearth ancient royal tombs filled with treasures in Greece

PYLOS, Greece -- A hidden treasure was discovered in Greece. American archaeologists have unearthed two royal tombs.

The tombs date back to the bronze age some 3,500 years ago near the site of the ancient city of Pylos.

Inside, they found a gold ring engraved with two bulls surrounded by sheaves of grain and a gold pendant depicting an Egyptian goddess who protected the dead.

The tombs also contained Amber and Amethyst.

Discovering the tombs was part of an 18-month excavation project.

The Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports said in a statement that it was difficult because they had to remove an estimated 40,000 stones.

The University of Cincinnati archaeologist team will continue working at the site for at least two more years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceroyalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at Fresno airport
Merced Co. deputy shot while responding to disturbance, suspect in custody
Fresno Police hunt for gunman who injured army veteran's 5-year-old daughter
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Suspect vehicle catches fire after high-speed chase through Fresno
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
Show More
Police chase from Madera to central Fresno ends with 5-car crash, 3 held
Some NB lanes of I-5 shut down after winds overturn mobile home
2 killed, mother and 4 kids in hospital after house fire in central Fresno
Judge approves $24.5 billion for PG&E fire victims
Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting 'Rocky' statue
More TOP STORIES News