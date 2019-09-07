Science

Arctic ice melting at alarming rate due to record heat, NASA says

Arctic sea ice is melting at an alarming rate this summer because of record high temperatures.

The heat had an especially devastating impact in Greenland.

According to NASA scientists, the ice sheet there began to melt early in the season. By August, 90 percent of the ice sheet had seen at least some melt.

Scientists say this causes the sea level to rise, which is a big problem. But it also causes a lot of other problems.

This also affects the jet stream and changes the type of weather we see in different areas.

Right now, NASA is using new satellite technology to try and measure exactly how much ice we lose each year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmenticenasaglobal warmingclimate change
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kingsburg toddler surprises organ donor to celebrate successful transplant
Man arrested for kidnapping, other attempted abductions in northeast Fresno
Arizona woman dies after falling more than 500 feet while climbing Half Dome
Fight breaks out after Clovis East and Sanger High football game
Visalia 2-year-old dies after being shot in head, father arrested
1st known vaping-associated death reported in LA County
Mandatory evacuations lifted in 2,000-acre Tenaja Fire
Show More
New orthopedic urgent care opens in northeast Fresno
Dorian's floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
Fresno State to offer free immigration legal services
California National Guard will lose $8 million to border wall plan
Report: Student loan forgiveness program denied most applicants
More TOP STORIES News