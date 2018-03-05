Author Michio Kaku discusses future of humanity, colonization of Mars

SAN FRANCISCO --One of SpaceX's goals is to reduce space transportation costs and eventually enable the colonization of Mars.
A lot of people are wondering if the stuff of sci-fi is actually within our grasp.
Renowned futurist Michio Kaku, author of the best-selling book "The Future of Humanity," sat down with ABC7 News on Monday.
Here's a list of Bay Area book signing events where Kaku can be found:
Monday March 5 - Menlo Park, CA
7:30pm Kepler's - offsite at San Mateo Performing Arts Center
Speech, Q&A, signing 600 N. Delaware Street
San Mateo, CA 94401
Tuesday, March 6 - Corte Madera and Berkeley, CA
12:45pm Arrival
1:00pm Book Passage
Speech, Q&A, signing 51 Tamal Vista Blvd.
Corte Madera, CA 94925
Contact: Karen West, 415-927-0960 or kwest@bookpassage.com
Tuesday, March 6 - Corte Madera and Berkeley, CA
7:30pm KPFA/Berkeley Event
Speech, Q&A, signing At the First Congregational Church of Berkeley
2345 Channing Way
Berkeley, CA
