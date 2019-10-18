Science

Research suggests chocolate chip cookies equivalent to drug addiction in the brain

They're not only delicious, but they can also be dangerously addictive.

Research suggests the ingredients in a chocolate chip cookie triggers the same addictive response in the brain as cocaine and marijuana.

A traditional chocolate chip cookie contains 2.5 teaspoons of sugar, which induces some of the same responses as cocaine.

As for chocolate, it contains small amounts of a compound that trigger the same part of your brain as the addictive ingredient marijuana, THC.

The two ingredients together create a harmonious flavor that can double the addiction.

Now that makes a perfect sense to crave the dangerously addictive treat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecocainemarijuanaaddictioncookiesu.s. & worldsciencechocolate
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents share memories of 5-year-old Kassidy who drowned in bathtub
30 years after the Loma Prieta quake, a Fresno man remembers his partner
Trial begins for Visalia couple accused of starving children
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
Tulare County sergeant arrested, charged with domestic violence
Get your cat vaccinated for rabies, say Fresno County health officials
Man who tried to stab 8 people in Fresno appears in court
Show More
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
2020 groundwater rules will have significant impact on farmers
Tulare County officers mourn K-9 deputy killed in crash
Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister
95 percent of tested baby foods in US have toxic metals: Study
More TOP STORIES News