UFO

Former Oakland Athletics slugger Jose Canseco says aliens are trying to teach us how to time travel

EMBED </>More Videos

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Earth to aliens? Former Oakland A's slugger Jose Canseco is discussing life beyond earth.

RELATED: Jose Canseco wants to be President Trump's next Chief of Staff

Canseco went on a Twitter rant Wednesday saying, "we are in communication with aliens with a very flexible body composition called the AI51. These aliens are going to teach us how to try and travel the brain can physically travel without the body".

VIDEO: Mysterious light seen in night sky over California

Canseco then turned the conversion to time travel.

"Aliens have been trying to teach us how to time travel but first we have to change our body composition which we are not willing to do we have tried with animals and it has failed."

RELATED: Once-secret, now-closed UFO program confirmed by Pentagon

Canseco believes time travel is possible, but he claims it puts too much pressure on the human body.

RELATED: Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft, Harvard astronomers say

"Time travel puts 42,651 pounds of pressure on a human skeletal structure.... can you detach the brain from the body and equalize the pressure it could be done," tweeted Canseco. "Our science is totally irrelevant to aliens".
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceufobizarremysteryOakland Athleticssciencenasaspacebuzzworthyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UFO
Man releases 130K pages of Air Force docs on UFOs
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Did NASA photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?
Pentagon spent $22-million on UFO research, report says
More ufo
SCIENCE
Jan. 28 marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
Professor names beetle species after 'Game of Thrones'
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off
More Science
Top Stories
Former teacher's aide sentenced to three years in prison for molesting special needs student
Bay Area garbage hauler pushing for fee if non-recyclable items in recycling bins
Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch
FACETIME FLAW: Houston lawyer sues Apple over iPhone glitch
115 in a 35: Woman accused of speeding on snowy road
Mother reunited with baby daughter at SFO after separation at US-Mexico border
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors are skeptical
Crenshaw proposes bill to stop Congress' pay during shutdown
Show More
N.J. special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
339 people arrested in statewide human trafficking sting
Fresno's homeless population grows over 30-percent in 2 years
Man trapped under truck while working on it; Parlier police rescue him
More News