Science

Infamous serial killer 'Jack the Ripper' identified through DNA testing, study claims

EMBED <>More Videos

The internet is abuzz with reports of the discovery of infamous serial killer Jack the Ripper's identity through genetic testing, but is the science reliable?

A recently published scientific study suggests that the infamous serial killer known as "Jack the Ripper" might have finally been identified through DNA testing.

In London in 1888, five women were murdered within three months and ever since legend has it that these crimes were committed by one Jack the Ripper.

According to an article recently published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences, semen found on a silk shawl obtained from the scene of one of the crimes was tested for DNA and the results point to a Polish barber named Aaron Kosminski.

Kosminski was a suspect at the time of the crimes, but there was not enough evidence to support an arrest

The Tech Times reports that the conclusion was reached by comparing the mitochondrial DNA gathered from the scarf to that of Kosminski's living descendants.

However, as with most scientific studies, this finding doesn't come without its critics.

In an interview with Forbes magazine, a group of archaeological geneticists call the report "unpublishable nonsense."

They call into question the chain of custody of the shawl prior to its testing, a lack of data and what they refer to as the questionable reliability of mitochondrial DNA.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sciencemurderdnaus worldserial killer
TOP STORIES
Man shot, paralyzed in officer-involved shooting wins $2.25 million settlement
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
3 dead in Midwest flooding; Pence to visit Omaha
Africa cyclone's death toll into the hundreds
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Chicago
Hilton recycling used bars of soap for communities in need
New guidelines advise against daily aspirin for older adults
Show More
Midwest flooding could have impact on Valley livestock
Man rescued after car rolls over into canal in Fresno County
ACLU: Police shared license plate reader data with ICE
Jurors to decide fate of Clovis man accused of shooting, beating wife
Fresno DUI arrests up, another driver arrested after weekend crash
More TOP STORIES News