A meteorite may have fallen in Cuba

The ball of fire and smoke trails appeared in a clear midday sky Friday and residents said there was a rain of small black stones that did not cause any material or human damage in Vinales in Pinar del Rio province. People said they also heard explosions in Havana.
Here's a picture of some of the fragments from the meteor that likely exploded over the province of Pinar del Río, near the town of Viñales, Cuba. #flwx #KeyWest #FloridaKeys #meteor https://t.co/QNAEr8cEVN— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) February 1, 2019
Amid speculation on social media, Cuban state media denied that any planes had crashed, calling it a "natural, physical phenomenon."
State-run Juventud Rebelde said a team of specialists from Cuba's Geophysics and Astronomy Institute had been sent to Pinar del Rio to study a possible meteor strike.
New Blog Post: @NOAA's #GOESEast's #GLM "sees" apparent #meteor flash in Western Cuba. @NWSKeyWest https://t.co/i58rlK8elO pic.twitter.com/CVx0uda4EV— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) February 1, 2019
@NWSKeyWest radar may have detected the meteor that affected western Cuba earlier today. At 121 pm, a signature was detected near Viñales, Cuba, at a height of over 26,000 ft above ground level. #flwx #KeyWest #FloridaKeys #meteor pic.twitter.com/R2JIlVwpsS— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) February 1, 2019