STEPHEN HAWKING

Legendary Professor Stephen Hawking has died

British physicist Stephen Hawking attends the 2010 World Science Festival opening night gala performance at Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday, June 2, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan)

ENGLAND --
Professor Stephen Hawking died peacefully at his home in Cambridge on Tuesday evening at the age of 76, a family spokesperson says.

Hawking is regarded as being one of the world's greatest modern scientists. His work in the realm of physics, space, and the theory of gravitation are among some of the most important discoveries in history.

RELATED: Stephen Hawking announces bid in search for extraterrestrial life

Among his many published works, he is best known for the international bestseller "A Brief History of Time."

He also made a name for himself in pop culture with famous cameos in "Star Trek," "The Simpsons," and countless other television programs.

His life story was portrayed in the 2014 film "The Theory of Everything."

His children released a heartfelt statement about the great scientist's passing: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."

PHOTOS: Celebrities and noteable figures who have passed away recently
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Stephen Hawking.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencecelebrityfamous deathstephen hawkingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STEPHEN HAWKING
Inspiring quotes: Stephen Hawking in his own words
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
WATCH: Stephen Hawking's #IceBucketChallenge video
Try not to cry at this movie trailer about Stephen Hawking
More stephen hawking
SCIENCE
Program will help dairies make money while cutting down on methane gas
Former U.C. Berkeley scientist awarded Nobel Prize in medicine
Pluto plot thickens after scientist claims it should have never lost planet status
Space-X latest rocket heading its way to space after successful launch
Stinky 'corpse flower' expected to bloom in San Marino
More Science
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News