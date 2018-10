Legendary Professor Stephen Hawking has died

Professor Stephen Hawking died peacefully at his home in Cambridge on Tuesday evening at the age of 76, a family spokesperson says.Hawking is regarded as being one of the world's greatest modern scientists. His work in the realm of physics, space, and the theory of gravitation are among some of the most important discoveries in history.Among his many published works, he is best known for the international bestseller "A Brief History of Time."He also made a name for himself in pop culture with famous cameos in "Star Trek," "The Simpsons," and countless other television programs.His life story was portrayed in the 2014 film "The Theory of Everything."