SCIENCE

NASA: Glacier double the size of NYC is about to collapse

NASA warns public of an enormous glacialcollapse.

Eyewitness News
NASA is issuing a chilling warning about the imminent collapse of a glacier double the size of New York City.

A massive chunk of the iceberg in Antarctica is about to break free.

Massive cracks in the iceberg show that it will eventually be released into the Atlantic Ocean.

Scientists are not sure just how damaging the breakoff will be for the rest of the ice shelf, but they are closely monitoring the event.

