NASA is issuing a chilling warning about the imminent collapse of a glacier double the size of New York City.
A massive chunk of the iceberg in Antarctica is about to break free.
Massive cracks in the iceberg show that it will eventually be released into the Atlantic Ocean.
Scientists are not sure just how damaging the breakoff will be for the rest of the ice shelf, but they are closely monitoring the event.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
sciencenasasciencecollapseAntarctica
sciencenasasciencecollapseAntarctica