Science

NASA to send Española chile peppers to International Space Station to grow them in space

NASA is looking to spice up meals for astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The agency is sending Española chile peppers into space. This would be the first fruiting plant the U.S. harvested in space.

As NASA looks to send astronauts to Mars, it's testing plants and fruits that can travel with them.

The trip is expected to take at least two years, and prepackaged meals will not provide enough nutrients for astronauts.

The Española pepper can withstand extreme conditions, has a short growing period and can be easily pollinated.

The first peppers are expected to arrive at the International Space Station between November and January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencechilenasafoodmarsu.s. & worldinternational space stationfarming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News