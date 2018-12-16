SCIENCE

NASA releases new images of Jupiter

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA has released incredible images of Jupiter that are literally out of this world. (NASA)

NASA has released incredible images of Jupiter that are literally out of this world.

The Juno spacecraft that first launched in 2011 has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016.

Researchers used images collected over multiple fly-bys to simulate a detailed flyover.

Juno is set to complete its 16th trip around Jupiter.

After that, NASA says it will have a nearly complete coverage of the planet.

It will also mark the halfway point of Juno's data-collecting mission.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenasau.s. & worldspace
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NASA lander insight expected to touch down on Mars next week
SCIENCE
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
Largest known diamond in North America found
Wind on Mars recorded by NASA lander for first time
Hawaiian monk seals keep getting eels stuck in their noses
More Science
Top Stories
Holding child at knifepoint, suspect shot and killed by deputies
Fresno State Bulldogs win the Las Vegas Bowl, 31-20
Beware of this Netflix scam email
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 35
DMV wait times reportedly dropping in California
See's Candy ramps up production for the holidays
California 'Text Tax' vote cancelled after FCC ruling
Police believe Central Fresno teen and 7-year-old were shot in a case of mistaken identity
Show More
Community organizations bring Christmas to 200 kids in Fresno
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
Two fires broke out inside industrial building in Southeast Fresno
Amazon extends free shipping deal to Tuesday
Tandemlife avoids open heart surgery
More News