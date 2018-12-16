NASA releases new images of Jupiter

NASA has released incredible images of Jupiter that are literally out of this world.The Juno spacecraft that first launched in 2011 has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016.Researchers used images collected over multiple fly-bys to simulate a detailed flyover.Juno is set to complete its 16th trip around Jupiter.After that, NASA says it will have a nearly complete coverage of the planet.It will also mark the halfway point of Juno's data-collecting mission.