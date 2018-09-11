U.S. & WORLD

Pluto plot thickens after scientist claims it should have never lost planet status

EMBED </>More Videos

After 12 years as an outcast it looks like Pluto may actually be a planet after all.

After 12 years as an outcast, it looks like Pluto may actually be a planet after all.

In a paper published in the journal "Icarus"-- a planetary scientist claims Pluto should have never lost its planet status in the first place.

In 2006, the International Astronomical Union downgraded Pluto to a dwarf planet. It defines a planet as having the largest gravitational force in its orbit, which disqualified Pluto since it's influenced by Neptune's gravity.

But the new paper criticizes this classification. The scientist argues the definition should be based on its intrinsic properties rather than ones that can change, like its orbit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceplutou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
SCIENCE
Program will help dairies make money while cutting down on methane gas
Former U.C. Berkeley scientist awarded Nobel Prize in medicine
Space-X latest rocket heading its way to space after successful launch
Stinky 'corpse flower' expected to bloom in San Marino
More Science
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News