Pluto plot thickens after scientist claims it should have never lost planet status

After 12 years as an outcast, it looks like Pluto may actually be a planet after all.In a paper published in the journal "Icarus"-- a planetary scientist claims Pluto should have never lost its planet status in the first place.In 2006, the International Astronomical Union downgraded Pluto to a dwarf planet. It defines a planet as having the largest gravitational force in its orbit, which disqualified Pluto since it's influenced by Neptune's gravity.But the new paper criticizes this classification. The scientist argues the definition should be based on its intrinsic properties rather than ones that can change, like its orbit.