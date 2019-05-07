Science

Scientists claim more than a million species are in threat of extinction

Nature is in more trouble now than ever and scientists say it's humanity's fault.

A new United Nations report says one-million species of plants and animals are threatened with extinction.

Taking the blame is mostly developments that led to shrinking habitats, climate change, over fishing, and pollution according to scientists.

They add that these issues threaten more than 40 percent of all amphibians, and a third of all marine mammals.

Although Scientists are pointing the finger at mankind, they say humanity can still turn things around by overhauling economic systems and changing social mindsets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmentpollutionanimal newsanimalu.s. & worldclimate change
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News