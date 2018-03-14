STEPHEN HAWKING

'May you keep flying like superman in microgravity' NASA and more react to Stephen Hawking's death

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's Molly Hunter reports on the warm tributes to renowned physicist Stephen Hawking. (Markus Schreiber/AP Photo)

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has passed away at age 76. After the world learned the news, everyone from fellow scientists to the CEO of Google to Oscar-nominated actors took to social media to honor Hawking's legacy.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencestephen hawkingu.s. & worldcelebrity deathsobituary
STEPHEN HAWKING
Inspiring quotes: Stephen Hawking in his own words
Legendary Professor Stephen Hawking has died
WATCH: Stephen Hawking's #IceBucketChallenge video
Try not to cry at this movie trailer about Stephen Hawking
More stephen hawking
SCIENCE
Program will help dairies make money while cutting down on methane gas
Former U.C. Berkeley scientist awarded Nobel Prize in medicine
Pluto plot thickens after scientist claims it should have never lost planet status
Space-X latest rocket heading its way to space after successful launch
Stinky 'corpse flower' expected to bloom in San Marino
More Science
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News