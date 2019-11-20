accuweather

'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet Thursday night

This week's upcoming meteor shower is not your typical one: The alpha monocerotids could turn into a rare meteor storm on the evening of Nov. 21.

Astronomers say stargazers may see several meteors per minute, according to AccuWeather. You'll have to be quick, though, because the peak of the alpha monocerotids only lasts about an hour. Look for the shooting stars between 11 p.m. and midnight Eastern time.

The last meteor storm from this shower was in 1995, and it produced 400 meteors per hour. If there's no meteor storm, you can expect to see around 10 meteors per hour.

The source of the alpha monocerotids is unknown. They appear to originate from the constellation Monoceros, a unicorn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherweatheru.s. & worldspacemeteor
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to see the Leonid meteor shower this weekend
Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit: VIDEO
Why does the cold trigger tire pressure warning?
Mercury passing directly between Earth, sun in rare event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
First responders receive help to cope with shock, aftermath of mass shooting
Father grieves as he remembers son killed Fresno's mass shooting
1 injured after vehicle goes off cliff, catches fire on Hwy 168 in Fresno Co.
Jurors will start deliberating in Erika Sandoval trial on Wednesday
Police searching for gunmen who shot at Fresno family gathering
Thieves snatch wiring from Fresno Co. school's air-conditioning units
Show More
'She remembers everything': Parents of girl shot while trick-or-treating recall horrific night
FAX driver who killed pedestrian headed for trial
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
That $100 Kohl's coupon floating around social media sites is a scam
Merced middle school student arrested for making threat against school
More TOP STORIES News