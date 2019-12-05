meteor

VIDEO: Fireball streaks across sky over Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

RIVERSIDE, Ill. -- A fireball was captured on dashcam video streaking across the sky Tuesday night.

The American Meteor Society said it has received around 100 fireball reports from around 6:15 p.m. Sightings of the fireball were reported in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

VIDEO: Mysterious 'fiery' object over Texas mystifies man and son
EMBED More News Videos

UFO investigators were contacted in December after a fireball was spotted over the skies of Spring, Texas.



Based on the sightings, the AMS said a trajectory computed by fireball reports puts it over northern Indiana, but video clips will be more useful in computing the actual trajectory.

A fireball is an extremely bright meteor, according to Chicago's Adler Planetarium. It's not clear if the fireball got low enough to drop any fragments.

In May, another meteor was spotted lighting up the night sky over several Chicago suburbs.

WATCH: Videos show meteor falling over Chicago area
EMBED More News Videos

Suburban Riverwoods resident captures a meteor over Chicago on his front door camera. (courtesy: @ordgeek)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceu.s. & worldspacesciencemeteor
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METEOR
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet tonight
How to see the Leonid meteor shower this weekend
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
2 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in Merced County
18,000 Fresno Co. residents to lose access to food stamps
Couple caught on camera stealing from Fresno camera store
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
Newsom releases millions for homelessness crisis
Kid Rock's eatery closing after anti-Oprah rant
Show More
Rapper kept 12 women in home for prostitution: Prosecutors
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
Madera driver who killed man in alleged DUI crash appears in court
Fires in vacant buildings are rising in Fresno
Good news, skiers! Badger Pass might open next week
More TOP STORIES News