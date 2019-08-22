Newly captured video details deterioration of Titanic wreckage

Newly released footage of the Titanic wreckage site shows that parts of the boat seem to be deteriorating rapidly.The high resolution video was taken earlier this month during an expedition.It was the first manned submersible dive to the site in 14 years.While parts of the wreckage were in surprisingly good condition, other features of the boat had been lost to the sea.The RMS Titanic has been underwater for more than 100 years, lying 12,000 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.