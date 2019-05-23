A fireball in the sky was captured by surveillance cameras in southern Australia. The huge ball of light is believed to be from a meteor shower.
Hundreds of people reported seeing the meteor vaporize over the skies, describing it as a" fireball" and a "huge bright white light."
One astronomer commented it's rare to capture images of a meteor in the night when they're most visible, as most meteors enter the atmosphere during daylight.
VIDEO: Possible meteor lights up night sky in Australia
