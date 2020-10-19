Coronavirus

Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying face masks

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
NEW YORK -- Twitter has blocked a post from an adviser to President Donald Trump who suggested that masks do not work to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Scott Atlas joined the White House in August as a science adviser.

He had tweeted "Masks work? NO."

The post said widespread use of masks is not supported and was blocked Sunday.

A Twitter spokesperson says the tweet violated a company policy that prohibits sharing false or misleading misinformation about COVID-19. In such cases, Twitter disables the account until its owner deletes the post in question. Atlas called Twitter's action censorship.
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
