Oregon State athletics director, a Fresno State alumnus, hospitalized in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Scott Barnes, a former Fresno State athlete and the current athletics director for Oregon State, is being treated at a Fresno hospital after experiencing a medical emergency on Saturday night.

Barnes was at Fresno State's Top Dog Awards ceremony, where he was the Outstanding Alumni Award honoree for the Division of Athletics.

Doctors could help Barnes within moments because of another honoree in attendance. Dr. Danielle Campagne was the Distinguished Alumna honoree and interim Chief of Emergency Medicine at UCSF Fresno. She rushed to help Barnes and several of her fellow emergency physicians who had come to celebrate.

In a statement, Fresno State thanked them for providing excellent immediate emergency services.

Barnes, 60, was quickly rushed to Saint Agnes Medical Center for further treatment.

Although he now lives and works in Oregon, Barnes has strong ties to Fresno. He moved to the city as a child and played basketball for Fresno State for two seasons in the 1980s. His wife, Jody, is also a former Bulldog athlete. Barnes has been athletic director at Oregon State since 2016 after holding the same role at Pittsburgh and Utah State.

"All of us at Oregon State University are grateful for the medical care that Scott is receiving," Oregon State President Jayathi Y. Murthy said in a statement.

Oregon State provided no other details about his condition but said it planned another update late Sunday in collaboration with the hospital.

"Scott Barnes is a dear friend, trusted colleague and incredibly loved man across the Oregon State and Pac-12 families and the entire college sports community," the Pac-12 said in a statement Sunday. "Our thoughts are with Scott and his family at this time."

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.