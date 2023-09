The sights and sounds of Scotland will take over Kearney Park in Fresno County this weekend.

46th annual Scottish Gathering and Games at Kearney Park this weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sights and sounds of Scotland will take over Kearney Park in Fresno County this weekend.

The 46th annual Scottish Gathering and Games kicks off Saturday, September 16th.

It's presented by the Scottish Society of Central California.

It runs from 8 am to 5 pm at Kearney Park.

General admission is 20 dollars, and kids under 12 are free.

You can buy tickets by clicking here.