Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Saturday night.
The Fresno Police Department says it happened near Alta and Willow just before 10 pm.
A ShotSpotter notification informed officers of five shots fired in the area.
Officers say there are two possible suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
