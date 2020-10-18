Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Saturday night.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened near Alta and Willow just before 10 pm.

A ShotSpotter notification informed officers of five shots fired in the area.

Officers say there are two possible suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
