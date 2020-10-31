celebrity deaths

Sir Sean Connery, iconic James Bond actor, dies at 90

LONDON -- Sir Sean Connery, best known as the first actor to take on the iconic role of the fictional intelligence agent James Bond, has died. He was 90 years old.

Handpicked by creator Ian Fleming, Connery embodied "Bond, James Bond" for millions as the suave drinker, womanizer and disposer of evil.



He starred in seven films as Agent 007: "Dr. No" (1962) "From Russia with Love" (1963), "Goldfinger" (1964), "Thunderball" (1965), and "You Only Live Twice" (1967) -- then appeared again in "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971) and "Never Say Never Again" (1983).

"We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond ... he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him," James Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson said in a statement.

From May 8, 2016: The internationally beloved James Bond (codename: 007) film series began on this day in history when the first film Dr. No premiered in the U.S. on May 8, 1963.



Thirty years into his film career, Connery won his first Oscar in 1988 for his portrayal of the steely Irish cop in "The Untouchables." "Patience is truly a virtue," he told the audience during a standing ovation.

He also had major roles in films including "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," "Highlander" and "The Hunt for Red October."

At the turn of the new millennium, the actor was named "Sexiest Man of the Century by New Woman magazine and the Web site Women.com. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 for services to film drama.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
