Search continues for Fresno County recycling center armed robbery suspects

A recycling facility in Fresno County became the target of a pair of armed robbers this afternoon. Sheriff's deputies say it was the victim's quick thinking, while in a stressful situation, that gave them their strongest lead.According to sheriff's deputies, it was just before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon when a man posing as a customer approached the recycling center on Temperance and Belmont and demanded money.Moua Xiong has worked at this recycling center, on Temperance and Belmont for more than four years and says though this was a first, "I had a sense that something was going to happen when they got out of the car."The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the suspect first took out items to recycle, "at the end of the process he's about to check out, buddy gets out of the car shows he's armed with a gun."Xiong says, "before the gun, I was hesitating to give them the money and I was like 'why? were all trying to make a living here."It's what he did as he handed over the money that Sheriff's officials are saying should serve as a lesson to anyone who may find themselves falling victim to crime.Fresno County Sheriff's PIO Tony Botti says, "it's fantastic the way in which he was a witness to stay calm and focus in on them, what they look like, their car... we now have leads we can look into along with surveillance in the surrounding areas that may help us key in on the guys as well."This isn't a first for recycling centers in the area.Many didn't want to go on camera but say while the holidays are busy with business... it's also when they feel most targeted.Sheriff's officials say it's too early on in the investigation to release any possible surveillance images or suspect description, but they say they're looking for two men in their late teen's early twenties last seen driving a black four-door car.