KIDNAPPING

Search for abductor cancelled after Fresno Co. Sheriff finds 'inconsistencies' in 8-year-old's story

An eight-year-old is home safe tonight, after he was kidnapped right outside of his home in Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has stopped its search for the alleged abductor of an 8-year-old boy after finding "inconsistencies" in the child's story.

Deputies say detectives conducted multiple follow-up interviews and determined there was no credible threat.
The child reported being kidnapped right outside of his home in Fresno County on Wednesday night. The sheriff's office provided no further details at this time.
