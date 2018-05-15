FRESNO COUNTY

Search for missing 18-year-old hiker continues in the San Joaquin River Gorge

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fresno County Sherriff's Office search and rescue team is looking for an 18-year-old man who was swept away in the San Joaquin River Saturday. (KFSN)

By
PRATHER, Calif. (KFSN) --
The flow of the San Joaquin River remains reduced as searchers continue looking for 18-year-old Jared Gardner, but his uncle John Foster says hope is fading.

"Today is a hard day. I think as the time passes the reality of our situation kind of sets in."

But Lt. Kathy Curtice of the Fresno County Sheriffs Department says search teams have not given up.

"We have teams on the ground we have teams in the air with both a drone and the helicopter, and we are just trying to catch any evidence of where he might be."

Jared Gardner and six friends were hiking the canyon and stopped to rest just below a footbridge near the Kerckhoff power plant when a surge of water released upstream from the Kerckhoff Dam hit.

Jianna Vang says she has swept away with Jared and another girl, "It was so fast and it came out of nowhere and the waves were just pushing us between the rocks."

Jianna was pushed several hundred feet down the river channel but managed to get out. She saw Jared push another girl to safety then watched him disappear.

"The last thing he did was save her, and then the last thing I saw was him going down the river in front of us."

Lt. Curtice says the search conditions are challenging.

"We are talking about a naturally wild River. It's a fast-moving current there are lots of obstacles there could be an obstacle that could've trapped him or the current could've kept him right in the middle and carried him a long way. That's the hindrance of this search we could be covering a very big area."

There are warning signs about the danger of rising water, but no alarms or sirens are in place. Jared's uncle John Foster says he is shocked by how many people seem completely unaware of the potential danger here.

"There were a lot of people up here recreating a lot of people down by the shore with their feet in the water I was surprised, knowing what had happened just the day before."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
search and rescuewater searchsearchfresno county sheriff departmentfresno countyFresno CountyPrather
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News