Police looking for two men accused of robbing a liquor store in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for two masked men who robbed a liquor store and fired a shotgun at the clerk.Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the Boss Food and Liquor store near Butler and Hazelwood.Officers say two masked men walked into the store armed with a 20-gauge shotgun.One of the suspects pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money.Police say the clerk did as he was told and handed over the register.However, as the suspects took off, police say one of them fired the shotgun.The shot narrowly missed the clerk and instead hit the wall behind him.Detectives say the masked robbers left the scene in a white-colored Chevy Impala.Police say the investigation is ongoing and hope surveillance video will help identify the robbers.