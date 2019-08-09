crime

Police looking for two men accused of robbing a liquor store in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for two masked men who robbed a liquor store and fired a shotgun at the clerk.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the Boss Food and Liquor store near Butler and Hazelwood.

Officers say two masked men walked into the store armed with a 20-gauge shotgun.

One of the suspects pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Police say the clerk did as he was told and handed over the register.

However, as the suspects took off, police say one of them fired the shotgun.

The shot narrowly missed the clerk and instead hit the wall behind him.

Detectives say the masked robbers left the scene in a white-colored Chevy Impala.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and hope surveillance video will help identify the robbers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastcrimerobberyfresno police departmentarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Fresno Police investigating string of brazen robberies within a few days
Once connected to murder, Fresno man facing life for Irvine crime
Man arrested after allegedly committing sex acts with a minor
Police find 47 grams of meth and guns at Visalia home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police investigating string of brazen robberies within a few days
If you see red flashing lights on a schoolbus - stop!
1 arrested for stealing car with 4-year-old inside in Fresno
Fresno makes it to Time Magazine cover - but not for the right reasons
Valley farmers say more and more vandals are destroying their crops
High school becomes first in California to offer free housing to students
Man in court for shooting and killing toddler in Fresno
Show More
Merced company gives active shooter training to Dinuba school employees
FUSD implementing security cameras in all elementary schools
Man arrested after allegedly committing sex acts with a minor
Inmate found and rearrested after failing to return to jail after compassionate release
Fresno County landlord accused of turning off tenant's utilities
More TOP STORIES News