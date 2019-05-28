Search continues for another missing hiker after yoga teacher found in Hawaii

MAUI, Hawaii -- The search is on for a second hiker in Hawaii. Noah "Kekai" Mina is still missing just days after Amanda Eller was rescued from a forest in Maui after 17 days in the wild.

Now, some of the same rescuers who brought Eller home are hoping to find Mina.

The 35-year-old disappeared while hiking in rugged Maui terrain on May 20.

A Facebook group called Bring Kekai Home has been established, along with a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise $100,000 to continue his search and rescue.

"There has been new tracks found by the ridges and we are convinced that our loving Kane is out there needing the assistance to come back," the post read. "We have hope and faith that we can bring him home."
