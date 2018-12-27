COURT

Jose Canas, man charged with second degree murder after death Biola farmer, not convicted after second hung jury

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with murder of Biola farmer found "not guilty" for second time

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For the second time, a man charged with the murder of a Biola raisin-grower 4 1/2 years ago could not be convicted.

Two years ago, Jose Canas was found not guilty of first degree murder. This time, Canas was tried for second degree murder.

Canas rescinded his confession to the 2014 murder of George Salwasser, Jr. He claimed he did so because he was worried about the safety of his family.

Fresno County jurors did not believe Canas was the trigger man. They deadlocked 10-2 while leaning towards acquittal.

"Do you believe that additional instructions would assist you?" Judge Alvin Harrell questioned all 12 jurors who agreed no additional time was needed.

"I will now declare a mistrial," Judge Harrell said.

Defense attorney Ralph Torres said the jury felt the evidence didn't point towards Canas.

"Many of them believe that the prosecution's main witness, Aceves, did it so within believing that way, of course, there's reasonable doubt," said Defense Attorney Ralph Torres.

Adrian Aceves was previously sentenced to 11 years for voluntary manslaughter in George Salwasser, Jr.'s death. The farmer was shot after he confronted the two men stripping a stolen truck on his property.

We'll find out January 17th whether the D.A.'s office intends to retry Canas' case. Torres would rather see a resolution rather than a third trial.

"We would agree to something consistent with, of course, possession of the stolen truck that they were working on," Torres said.

Jose Canas was placed in custody 4 1/2 years ago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
courtcourt casemurdertrialmistrialFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COURT
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Judge wants former-deputy who torched his car to be on the right track before probation sentence is finalized
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
Woman accused of drowning 10-month old twins pleads not guilty in court
More court
Top Stories
Statewide manhunt continues for suspected cop killer
South Valley mother gets 6 years in prison for baby boy's death
Chief calls slain Newman Cpl. Ron Singh an 'American patriot'
Instagram apologizes after uproar over accidental update
Gov. shutdown will likely continue after House Republicans say no votes for rest of week
'One minute you're celebrating and one minute you're not there:' loved ones remember slain officer
Man watches home get broken into from thousands of miles away
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
Show More
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
Mom's warning to parents after son's laser gun explodes
Man with 8 DWIs arrested again for driving drunk
SWAT negotiator ends standoff by singing a Christmas carol
Man injured following shooting in Southeast Fresno
More News