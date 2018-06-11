CRIME

Second suspect in 2016 murder of Fresno State student turns himself in

Fresno Police arrested the first suspect last week. On Sunday, the second suspect in the murder of Barket Shita turned himself in. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police say an 18-year-old gang member has turned himself in for the murder of Fresno State student Barket Shita.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer says his detectives figured out who was involved in the 2016 death some time ago.

It is a murder that initially looked like a traffic accident on Blackstone Avenue, but they needed to wait for more evidence. Last Thursday they announced the arrest of Kenneth Lee and identified the second suspect as Devon Fisher and issued a warrant for his arrest.

"We had sufficient evidence prior to sending that out as an arrest warrant to know that he was definitely involved in the incident that he was one of the two individuals of the three that was armed with a firearm and fired his weapon into the vehicle the victim was driving."

RELATED: Fresno Police arrest suspect in 2016 murder of Ethiopian immigrant

Dyer says labeling Fisher as being armed and dangerous, and working on his family likely lead to his decision to get an attorney and turn himself in.

"We had been putting a significant amount of pressure on friends and family to get him to turn himself in, and we had been arresting a lot of individuals that were associates of his."

Devon Fisher is now 18 years old, but because he was 16 at the time of the murder, he will be charged as a juvenile. The other suspect, Kenneth Lee is 20. He is expected to be arraigned as an adult in court next week.

Dyer says it's not clear why Shita was targeted by the two suspects. Dyer says he did not know the suspects. But they reportedly had an encounter at a gas station, before the suspects shooting at Shita's car.

Barket Shita was an immigrant from Ethiopia. He was an engineering student at Fresno State University and the father of two.
